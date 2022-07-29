"He brought out the best in me" - Bobby Lashley says former WWE rival is 'champion status' in the company

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has declared that Drew McIntyre is 'champion status' in the company.

Every few years, WWE looks for a superstar to become the face of the company and represent it on a global scale. The most notable face of the modern era is John Cena, who was the flag-bearer for a decade. More recently, WWE has built the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns into top-level champions.

Lashley, who recently won his third United States Championship, is scheduled to defend his title against Theory at SummerSlam. Speaking with WWE on BT Sport, The Almighty said that Drew McIntyre brings the best out of him, referring to The Scottish Warrior as 'champion status':

"I mean everything about him is champion status. Having an opportunity to be in the ring with him, I have always said this, he's always brought out the best in me. Whether I was tagging with him or whether I was going against him, it always brought out the best in me. If I go in a match against Drew, I know I have to fight. I know it's going to be a fight, I know I'm going to be sore and there's gonna be a lot of rehab after it, but I know it's going to be a tough fight." (00:42 - 01:06)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"Everything about him is champion status."



After everything, nothing but respect between



#SummerSlam "Drew is one of my favourite people in the wrestling business, if you want to talk about someone representing the company - he's that guy.""Everything about him is champion status."After everything, nothing but respect between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE "Drew is one of my favourite people in the wrestling business, if you want to talk about someone representing the company - he's that guy.""Everything about him is champion status."After everything, nothing but respect between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE 🤝#SummerSlam https://t.co/B6L4GWB6gn

It will be interesting to see the two behemoths go head-to-head once again in the near future. Last Monday, the two teamed up to defeat Sheamus and Theory on RAW.

Bobby Lashley says Drew McIntyre is one of his favorite people to wrestle

McIntyre and Lashley have a long history of competing against each other. The two superstars have faced off on various occasions throughout different companies. Through it all, the two have been on good terms and even teamed up on WWE RAW.

The Almighty has never been afraid of a challenge and McIntyre has always been a formidable opponent. Speaking on WWE BT Sport, Lashley named McIntyre as one of his favorite people to wrestle:

"Man, Drew [McIntyre] actually is one of my favorite people in the wrestling business. I mean if you wanna talk about a wrestler, somebody that can represent the company the way that it should, Drew is that guy. I mean he has a great look, great build, and he loves the game of wrestling. He has an amazing mind for wrestling. I mean he fits the image, if he walks in this room right now, everybody's gonna turn their head. (00:14 - 00:39)

Last year, the two competed in a series of matches where Bobby Lashley came out on top and successfully defended his WWE Championship.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will become a three-time world champion in WWE? Sound off in the comment section!

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE on BT Sport and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far