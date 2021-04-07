"One of the greatest WWE champions in history" - Bobby Lashley on current Superstar

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley lavished praise on Drew McIntyre in a recent interview. Lashley called his WrestleMania 37 opponent as one of the greatest WWE Champion in history.

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz on the March 1 episode of RAW, winning the WWE Championship for the very first time.

Lashley recently spoke to The Times of India ahead of WrestleMania 37 and talked about his opponent at The Show of Shows, Drew McIntyre. The champion said that Drew McIntyre is "the perfect person" and will go down as one of the best WWE champions of all time.

"I’m always prepared. I came back in the second round prepared, and I’ve only gotten better. You know what, out of anyone that I can possibly have an opportunity to share that ring with, I think Drew McIntyre is the perfect person. Because I think Drew McIntyre is going to go down officially as one of the greatest WWE champions in history. That being said, it is going to be very sweet, it’s going to be very nice to take him out. That’s just going to put my name that much higher in the history book."

Bobby Lashley spoke proudly about defending his title at WrestleMania 37 and stated that it would be an amazing feeling to be among the fans once again. He almost made it abundantly clear that he intends to walk out of WrestleMania as champion.

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

No one else gonna help out? Fine by me. I’ll kick @DMcIntyreWWE’s ass myself.



Your moment came last year in front of all your fans live and in person.



Now, it’s my time. #Almighty #AndStill @WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V382xmk2ql — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 6, 2021

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

A recent report stated that the WWE Championship might not main event night 1 of The Show of Shows. The SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will reportedly close out the show. The main event of night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will most likely be the triple threat match for the Universal Championship between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge.

"This year, I'm looking for that adrenaline-filled moment, looking for those people screaming and holding that title and having that moment that I dreamt about since I was a kid." - @DMcIntyreWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ZmuRnHVDYz — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021