Bobby Lashley sends a four-word-message after winning the United States Championship

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 witnessed a major title change as Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to become the new United States Champion.

The duo started a feud after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. They took part in some bizarre segments on Monday Night RAW during the build-up of their match at Money in the Bank.

Theory was the favorite to win the match on the show tonight and retain his title. However, The All Mighty proved to be too strong for him as Theory tapped out to The Hurt Lock.

Following his massive victory, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to send a message that he is now a "THREE TIME US CHAMP." He also thanked the crowd in Vegas tonight for their support and loud cheers for him.

Check out the tweet below:

What could be next for Bobby Lashley and Theory after WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

Bobby Lashley has been one of the company's top stars over the last couple of years, winning multiple titles, including the WWE Championship.

The decision to put the United States Championship on him once again proves that the company trusts him to lead the division. With SummerSlam around the corner, it would be interesting to see who steps up and challenges him for his title at the premium live event.

As for Theory, his United States title run was entertaining but ended rather quickly. There have been rumors of him facing 16-time world champion John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The two have been taking shots at each other on social media and during interviews and even had a heated confrontation this past week on Monday Night RAW on the occasion of Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration.

Taking the US Title off Theory could be WWE's way to book him in a SummerSlam match against Cena without a title on the line. However, only time will tell if this feud comes to reality.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think it was the correct decision to have Bobby Lashley defeat Theory tonight? Yes No 1 votes so far