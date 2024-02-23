Bobby Lashley sends a message to Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley has sent a strong message to Seth Rollins ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Saturday.

The All Mighty is set to clash against Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight inside the six-man steel chamber match at the Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match punches his ticket for WrestleMania 40 and challenges Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Visionary is scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect show alongside Cody Rhodes to possibly discuss the ongoing Bloodline drama. The 47-year-old star and Rollins have shared the ring multiple times; however, their feud for the United States Championship was the most notable one.

Notably, Lashley won the ECW World Championship in the Extreme Elimination Chamber match at the 2006 December to Dismember event. The All Mighty took to X (formerly Twitter) to brag about his chamber win eighteen years ago and vouched to win the six-man contest in Perth, Australia, to fight Seth Rollins for the world title at WrestleMania XL:

"Already got one #WWEChamber win under my belt, why not do it again @WWERollins and I fought for the US Title a couple years ago. And at #WrestleMania, we’re gonna fight for the World Heavyweight Title," he wrote.

Check out the former World Champion's tweet below:

Seth Rollins wants to face the 43-year-old WWE veteran at WrestleMania 40

Ahead of Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins mentioned that he wants to lock horns against Randy Orton once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Back in 2015, the two men clashed at WrestleMania 31, which saw The Apex Predator emerging victorious with a jaw-dropping RKO out of nowhere. In an interview ahead of the WWE premium live event in Perth, Seth Rollins stated that his ideal opponent for WrestleMania 40 is Orton:

“I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

Only time will tell who among The Viper, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre will emerge victorious to challenge The Visionary at the Showcase of the Immortals.

