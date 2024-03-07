Bobby Lashley shares upbeat message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstars are training harder than ever on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Bobby Lashley has just checked in with an update that is a bit different from his usual.

The All Mighty is currently leading The Pride on SmackDown, and the faction includes Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab. Their first round of Stable Wars is going on now against The Final Testament's Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar, along with Paul Ellering and Scarlett.

Lashley is preparing to lock up with Kross on Friday's SmackDown. He took to Instagram and surprised fans with an all-smiles workout compilation, proving that The Final Testament will not get to him. The 47-year-old chose "Mafia Music" by rapper Rick Ross as his theme song, and he captioned the post with upbeat words of encouragement.

"Just having fun in the playground. Have a great workout today everyone and make sure you have fun with everything you do. #havefun," he wrote.

SmackDown will mark the fourth Kross vs. Lashley singles match in history. Lashley won the match twice at non-televised live events in June 2023, then again at the 2023 Tribute to The Troops taping in December.

WWE Legend believes rising star will end up like Karrion Kross

WWE recently brought NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster for a dominant call-up win over Dante Chen.

The son of Rick Steiner is in line to do big things on the main roster if all goes well with his push. However, former Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo thinks Breakker is just another wrestler from the "WWE factory" that will be hurt by his name.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former WCW champion discussed the 26-year-old rising WWE star and said he would likely end up being another Karrion Kross.

"Can I tell you where I think he [Bron Breakker] will wind up? I think he'll wind up like a Karrion Kross. ...... Absolutely. I think he will wind up in that same exact spot. I really do, bro," he said. [From 2:28-2:42]

Breakker defeated NXT's Xyon Quinn on SmackDown two weeks after the Chen squash. He and Baron Corbin then retained the NXT Tag Team Championship over Chase University at Roadblock this week.

