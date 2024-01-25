"boohoo b**ch" - The Rock's daughter Ava has harsh words after official announcement in WWE following her father's board membership receives criticism

The Rock is having a massive week. Not only has he become a member of the TKO board, but his daughter has been appointed to the post of General Manager in WWE at the same time. She has now retaliated after her promotion received criticism from a certain fan who chose to insult her.

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Ava got promoted after serving as Shawn Michaels' on-screen assistant in previous weeks.

She confirmed that she had officially become the youngest general manager in WWE history and would be the one acting as the authority figure on the brand. Not all fans were happy with her appointment and took shots at her and criticized her lack of charisma and ability on the mic despite being only 22 years of age.

Ava didn't take too kindly to the criticism, electing to shoot back at them on social media after she received a lot of support from fans as well as a few superstars.

She even appeared to emulate her father, saying, "boohoo b**ch", where her father used to say, "Shut up B**ch."

"you’re a grown adult with “i probably don’t like you” in your bio - who took the time to save a photo of me, tweet it, & then got scared because i got you some attention … boohoo b*tch," wrote Ava.

The Rock's appointment to the TKO board comes at an opportune time for Ava in WWE

Ava has the perfect chance to act as a heel authority figure in WWE, thanks to The Rock.

With WWE stars getting the nepotism angle to take shots at her, she could act much as Stephanie McMahon did in the early 2000s WWE, taking the benefit of her relationship with The Rock to showcase her power.

Given that she is only 22 and a capable star in the ring, it could also lead to special feuds in her future.

