"Book it HHH!", "Would be a dream match" - WWE Universe erupts with excitement over Asuka potentially facing 29-year old in a first-time ever match

Triple H has given WWE fans a lot of things they have been asking for since assuming creative control. The Game introduced fans to Asuka's alter ego, Kana, at Royal Rumble 2023, and fans are clamoring to see a match between The Empress of Tomorrow and Zoey Stark.

The NXT star is one of the brightest female prospects on the NXT women's roster. She employs a physical wrestling style with crisp kicks and strikes, much like Asuka does. During the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the two squared off in a mini-bout that was well received by the WWE Universe.

The 29-year-old posted a clip of their physical interaction on Twitter, captioning it as a "dream match."

Fans seemed to agree unanimously, with plenty of them expressing their desire to watch the two women square off in the future. Some urged WWE and Triple H to make this happen soon.

Big Rick @BigRik62 @ZoeyStarkWWE I didn't even know I needed this match until now! Book it HHH! @ZoeyStarkWWE I didn't even know I needed this match until now! Book it HHH!

Carlton Weathersby @Carlton_W1 @ZoeyStarkWWE I would love to see you go one-on-one with Asuka Zoey Stark @ZoeyStarkWWE I would love to see you go one-on-one with Asuka Zoey Stark

Just Talking Wrestling @ieatoreoswmilk @ZoeyStarkWWE 2 of the best strikers in WWE I’d love to see the kind of kicks and holds you two would do @ZoeyStarkWWE 2 of the best strikers in WWE I’d love to see the kind of kicks and holds you two would do

J.J. @fsubey @ZoeyStarkWWE That's funny because that was what I was thinking watching this live. Two of the best. @ZoeyStarkWWE That's funny because that was what I was thinking watching this live. Two of the best.

WWEFAN4LIFE @RachelWWEfan55 @ZoeyStarkWWE I would like to see it. It would be amazing @ZoeyStarkWWE I would like to see it. It would be amazing

WWE legend Road Dogg compared Asuka to Roman Reigns

Asuka is one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in WWE right now. Former tag team champion Road Dogg feels the former RAW Women's Champion is the Roman Reigns of women's wrestling right now.

“I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills. I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion. I know the big argument is, well, she can’t cut a promo domestically. I think we’re past that as a culture, as a society."

He went on to defend Asuka's promo delivery in her native language.

"I think it’s totally okay if she spoke in her native tongue and we subtitled it. I think it would be totally fine how we do it now where she just goes off and you don’t know what she’s saying but you know she’s saying something that ain’t nice to you. You know what I mean? I think her work and her grasp mentally of just putting together a match and keeping her character strong in the match yet being selfless and selling for everybody, is probably the best female wrestler in the world." (H/T BodySlam)

Asuka will be a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Montreal, and a win would make her the number one contender for Bianca Belair's title at WrestleMania 39.

