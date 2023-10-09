"Book it Trips!" - WWE star makes an unusual request to Triple H

A WWE star recently took to Twitter to make an unusual request to the company's CCO Triple H. The name in question is Hurricane Helms(aka The Hurricane).

Hurricane started his career with WWE(then WWF) in 2001 and made his debut on the July 5 episode of SmackDown as part of the Invasion storyline and a member of The Alliance. He went on to make a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including the Cruiserweight Championship twice, the European Championship once, the Hardcore Championship once, and the World Tag Team Championship twice.

The 49-year-old is now a part of WWE's Legends contract and is also the backstage producer of the company.

During the Fastlane press conference, a journalist asked an unusual question to IYO SKY. They asked if she would want to face Taylor Swift in a future bout.

The current Women's Champion said that she won't rule out a match if the singer would want it to happen.

"If she wants, I'm ready for Taylor Swift," SKY said.

Fightful Wrestling took to Twitter to post a snippet of the video, which caught The Hurricane's attention, and he asked Triple H to book the match as he would only need a few months with Taylor Swift to get her ready for the ring.

"Give me a few months with Taylor and I’d have her ready. Book it Trips!" Hurricane wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Screenshot of Hurricane Helms' tweet.

Triple H talked about Carlito's return to WWE Fastlane

The Fastlane PLE showcased some of the best matches. However, Carlito made his much-awaited return to help Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

At the post-show press conference, Triple H talked about the 44-year-old's return and said that it was long overdue. The Game also mentioned that WWE is very excited to see what the star can do during this run.

"The return of Carlito tonight. Long overdue. Very excited for him and as he would say, that's cool. Excited to have him back, excited to have him back home, and excited to see what he can do on this run." [From 44:30 - 44:45]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what Triple H and WWE have planned for Carlito in his latest run.

Do you think he will permanently join the LWO? Let us know in the comments section below.