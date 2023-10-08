"Long overdue" - Triple H welcomes 44-year-old star back to WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke about Carlito's return to the company.

Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were one man short in their six-man tag team match against The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley. This was because the Profits had laid out LWO members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro the previous night on SmackDown, leaving them unfit to compete.

However, as the match progressed, former United States Champion Carlito emerged as the mystery partner for the LWO and helped them pick up the win.

During the Fastlane presser this week, Triple H welcomed the Puerto Rican star and said that his comeback was long overdue. Hunter was excited to see the 44-year-old star back and was interested to see how he would cope with the changing landscape of the company.

"The return of Carlito tonight. Long overdue. Very excited for him and as he would say, that's cool. Excited to have him back, excited to have him back home, and excited to see what he can do on this run." [From 44:30 - 44:45]

Carlito was last seen in WWE at Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico was a star-studded event. Three-time Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny was in a Street Fight match against Damian Priest. When The Judgment Day members decided to intervene and attack the rapper, The LWO also rushed down to the middle.

However, the fans in San Juan had more reasons to cheer as Savio Vega showed up to help Bunny. The place popped when Carlito's music hit next, and he, too, showed up to help Bad Bunny pick up the win over Priest.

Since then, rumors have been swirling about a possible return for the 44-year-old star. Now that he has seemingly joined the LWO, it will be interesting to see how it affects the dynamics within the faction and if he also starts lining up for a shot at Rey Mysterio's United States Championship.

