Booker T rejects accusations that WWE "buried" former world champion recently

WWE legend Booker T disagrees with the notion that the company "buried" Seth Rollins after he lost thrice to Cody Rhodes.

Both men faced each other for the first time during The American Nightmare's WWE return at WrestleMania 38, followed by another match at WrestleMania Backlash. The two faced off for the third and till-now final time at Hell in a Cell, where a visibly bruised and injured Rhodes defeated Rollins again.

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T why WWE was burying Seth Rollins by making him lose to Cody Rhodes thrice. The veteran dismissed those suggestions, stating that The Visionary was a dedicated professional who would get back to the top of the card in the future.

"I don't think they buried Seth. Buried is a very, very harsh word as far as wrestling terms go. I think Seth knew what his job was, more importantly than anything, his job was to go out there and make Cody Rhodes. Sometimes you need someone - I need someone like Seth Rollins to actually make me, and make me relevant again [sic]. There's not that many people who can do it," said Booker T. [From 1:21:50 to 1:22:26]

He continued:

"I understand, sometimes you need certain guys to give you the rub and Seth is a soldier. I don't think it's going to diminish Seth Rollins when he wins his next title." [From 1:23:20 to 1:23:36]

Seth Rollins is a multi-time world champion, having won the WWE and Universal Championship twice each. He has also won the United States Title once and the Intercontinental Championship twice.

When was Seth Rollins' last WWE World Title reign?

Despite being a four-time world champion, Rollins hasn't held the top title in almost three years.

His last world title run was in 2019, when he held the Universal Championship, losing it to The Fiend at Crown Jewel.

Rollins had the opportunity to win the title earlier this year when he faced his former Shield partner Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. While he won the match via disqualification, the title did not change hands due to standard rules.

The Visionary is currently focused on winning the Money in the Bank ladder match at the upcoming premium live event. Rollins even teased to repeat his WrestleMania 31 'Heist of the Century' moment if he wins the MITB briefcase. You can read more about that here.

