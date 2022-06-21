"It is my destiny"- Former WWE Champion is ready to repeat history against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins explained his recent actions on RAW, stating that he's the only one who can take down Roman Reigns.

This week, The Visionary came out after Riddle's loss against Omos on the red brand. Seth declared himself the only person who could beat The Tribal Chief before stomping Riddle.

Speaking about his attack on RAW Talk, Rollins claimed that he assaulted Riddle as a message that no one stands a chance against The Head of the Table except the former.

"Truth be told, I was just going out there to make a mission statement to declare that the entire world doesn't stand a chance against Roman Reigns, and I do. Riddle was collateral damage, but like I said he had it coming to him just like everybody else in this Money in the Bank match."

The Visionary added that it's his "destiny" to win the Money in the Bank contract and cash it on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, just like he did at WrestleMania 31.

"Do you remember the first time I cashed in the Money in the Bank contract? Heist of the century baby. No one can hang with me, it is my destiny to reclaim that contract and cash in on Roman Reigns. Roman's been dodging, been ducking, been running, been hiding but he doesn't stand a chance when I get that contract. You can't run from me because I am The Visionary, Revolutionary, and Seth Freakin' Rollins baby." (from 1:37 to 2:44)

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns last locked horns at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns share one of the fiercest rivalries of the modern era. The duo made their main roster debut together as part of The Shield. However, Seth betrayed the group to join forces with The Authority, igniting a long feud between the two.

The duo last stood across the ring from each other at the Royal Rumble this year, where The Tribal Chief retained the Universal Championship in a disqualification loss to Seth.

While Roman and Seth moved on to their respective feuds with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, the duo still has unfinished business. Seth pulled off a "Heist of the Century" when he cashed his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Reigns and Lesnar and win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31. Only time will tell if he can replicate the same angle this year.

Please credit RAW Talk with a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

