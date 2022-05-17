"The door would be open" - Booker T says top AEW star would be welcome in WWE

Booker T thinks that MJF would get a "nice paycheck" if he were to leave AEW to join WWE.

MJF has teased a move to the global juggernaut for quite a few months, with the rising star stating that he hasn't signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling and that he will be a free agent in 2024.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T praised MJF and feels that he, like many other pro wrestlers, perhaps has the dream of performing on the WrestleMania card. The legend thinks that WWE would welcome him with open arms if he were to join in 2024:

"If in 2024 he did want to come to WWE, I think the door would be open for him. I think it would be a nice paycheck for him as well. he I'm going to tell you right now - nothing against AEW and what they've created right now, but I can only imagine MJF and the feeling he would have at WrestleMania. That's the pinnacle of most wrestlers, most kids that grew up to want to be wrestlers - WrestleMania."

He continued:

"To get on that stage right there, in front of 100,000 people or whatever, that's the stage that MJF would definitely want to have a feather in his cap, for just once, if not anything else. I could be wrong, but I think that's why you get in the game."[From 55:54 to 56:50]

Booker T thinks MJF will get a "push like he's never seen before" if he makes the switch from AEW to WWE.

MJF is rumored to be frustrated with his AEW deal; could he be WWE-bound?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story for subscribers of MJF remains frustrated with his contract situation, and is leaning towards not re-signing with AEW as things stand, Fightful Select has learned.Full story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com coming soon MJF remains frustrated with his contract situation, and is leaning towards not re-signing with AEW as things stand, Fightful Select has learned.Full story for subscribers of FightfulSelect.com coming soon https://t.co/pNBnK599Vy

A recent report revealed that the AEW star's recent teases at leaving the company were not in character and he may mean what he has said.

MJF and Tony Khan have reportedly been in discussions about signing a new deal and that their relationship is not the best at the moment.

The Long Islander's current AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024. He was one of the first stars to be signed by the company back in 2019.

Would you like to see MJF in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

