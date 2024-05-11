Booker T breaks silence on major name's exit from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on the 23-year-old star's departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Gable Steveson was released from his World Wrestling Entertainment contract as a part of NXT cuts last week. The Olympic Gold Medalist signed a deal with the global juggernaut in 2021 and had his major match against Baron Corbin at the 2023 NXT Great American Bash.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T broke his silence on Steveson's release. The former World Heavyweight Champion mentioned that the 23-year-old star had everything going for him - talent, looks, the whole package, except for the hunger to succeed.

"He had the look, he had everything. He had all of that man, and for it not to pan out, I think it was him not really...buying all in. Not really saying, 'I'm really going to throw everything into doing this and being the best at it. One foot in the door and one foot out, let's just say that," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE NXT commentator believes that the Olympic Gold Medalist wasn't fully focused on pro wrestling and that he was still stuck in amateur wrestling style.

"Probably, but I really think that [amateur] wrestling bug was still in his system and it was hard for him to really get it out. Seemed like he still has something to prove there, again just having one foot in and one foot out, I think that was his problem," Booker added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Watch the full interview below:

Gable Steveson's manager reveals exciting offers for him outside WWE

Following the 23-year-old star's exit from WWE, Steveson's manager Dave Martin shared that he has opportunities knocking on his doors.

Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour read out a statement from Dave Martin that states that the Olympic Gold Medalist is training at the Kill Cliff FC and that he has drawn interest from a few NFL teams.

"I can tell you, via Dave [Martin], that multiple NFL teams have reached out to Gable Steveson. He does have that extra year of eligibility, and he's also been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henry Hooft and Robbie Lawler," Helwani read.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the up-and-coming talent after his time in WWE.

