Major name draws NFL interest after WWE Exit

A former WWE Superstar's manager recently highlighted that his client has many opportunities on the horizon following his exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was a part of talent cuts from the NXT brand last Friday under Triple H's leadership. The up-and-coming star was WWE's first NIL signee in 2021. However, after Steveson's big match against Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash 2023, his momentum diminished as he competed in a few untelevised SmackDown or NXT shows.

The 23-year-old star's manager, Dave Martin, had a message for fans via a statement. Ariel Helwani read it out loud on The MMA Hour on Wednesday:

"Gable Steveson is very grateful for the opportunities he had with WWE and would like to thank everybody in the organization who helped him get there. He would also like to thank all the fans who have supported him on his professional wrestling journey. Now, Gable is ready to resume competing against elite-level competition and looks forward to sharing big news with you all very soon."

The host of The MMA Hour also noted that the Olympic Gold Medalist has a few options! Not only is Gable Steveson training MMA at Kill Cliff FC in Florida, but NFL teams are also knocking on his door.

"I can tell you, via Dave [Martin], that multiple NFL teams have reached out to Gable Steveson. He does have that extra year of eligibility, and he's also been training at Kill Cliff FC with Henry Hooft and Robbie Lawler," Helwani continued. [H/T: F4WOnline]

Former WWE Superstar opens up about Gable Steveson's release

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently shared his two cents on Steveson's departure from World Wrestling Entertainment under Triple H's regime.

Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy admitted he was shocked by the 23-year-old star's release and compared him with Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. The 43-year-old also believes that WWE might not be happy with Gable Steveson's development, which resulted in his exit.

"I don't know where he was at development wise, and I never saw a match of his, so I can't. All I can say is that if he's getting released, they probably were not happy with his development, unless it was a mutual thing where he just wasn't happy, [for] which we'll have to wait and see what comes out,'' he said.

Fans will be excited to see what the future holds for Gable Steveson following his short tenure in WWE. It remains to be seen which NFL teams have reached out to the Olympic Gold Medalist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback