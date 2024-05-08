"They probably were not happy with his development" - Former champion on WWE releasing big name under Triple H’s regime

WWE has been releasing several talents in recent weeks. Another big name has been recently released from the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's leadership and former champion Ryback has reacted to it. The star being referred to is Gable Steveson.

After becoming an Olympic Gold Medalist, Steveson signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2021. Following the 2021 Draft, he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. However, in 2023, the 23-year-old star was quietly moved to the company's developmental brand, NXT, where his last televised match was in July 2023.

According to the latest report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Gable Steveson was recently released from his WWE contract.

During a recent edition of Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion said that he was shocked to know about Steveson's release and compared him to Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who was also an Olympic Gold Medalist before joining the Stamford-based company.

"I just saw that this morning on X that he [Gable Steveson] was part of that [WWE release]. That was shocking, but you know the development; he's been in the system a minute now, and I don't know, he wasn't on TV and I think you know, obviously, it just I think it goes to show you just what a freak of nature Kurt Angle was to make it," he said. [0:05 - 0:23]

Ryback added that he believed the Stamford-based promotion might not be happy with Gable's development which resulted in his release.

"I don't know where he was at development wise, and I never saw a match of his, so I can't. All I can say is if he's getting released, they probably were not happy with his development, unless it was a mutual thing where he just wasn't happy, [for] which we'll have to wait and see what comes out,'' he added. [0:47 - 1:16]

Gable Steveson sent a positive message before his WWE release

Amid his WWE hiatus, Gable Steveson recently took to Instagram to send out a positive message.

"All is good. About to be better!" he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what Gable Steveson has planned for his future outside of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut and if he will continue his career in the world of professional wrestling.

