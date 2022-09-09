Booker T says top AEW star's comments about WWE would make a return difficult

AEW star CM Punk returning to WWE would be "really hard," according to Hall of Famer Booker T.

Former WWE star CM Punk has been in the news for the wrong reasons lately, as he publicly called out certain AEW stars at a press conference. Punk reportedly had a backstage fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega after the scrum. Some reports have speculated that Tony Khan may release him from the company.

In a recent interview with WrestlingInc, Booker T said that Punk may not be willing to swallow his pride and return to AEW's rivals. His comments against his former employer may make it difficult for the move to take place.

"CM Punk has definitely been very polarizing as far as comments about WWE ever since he's left. So, I think it would be hard, it would be really hard for him just to swallow his pride and go back to that, that monster, that demon that created a lot of these problems that he thinks he has. I think it would be hard on both sides," said Booker T.

The Hall of Famer feels that Punk's appearance on the Backstage show was due to FOX wanting a big-name star on SmackDown and that the company may have had a tough time re-signing him due to their past differences.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels he would have fought with CM Punk if he was in AEW

Booker T addressed CM Punk's rumored backstage issues on his Hall of Fame show. The legend said that he would not have seen eye-to-eye with Punk if he was in AEW.

The two-time Hall of Famer thinks that he and Punk could not have co-existed if the former AEW World Champion had bragged about his drawing power, which Punk did in the media scrum.

Booker T feels that he wouldn't have tolerated the kind of attitude Punk has shown behind the scenes in AEW. It remains to be seen what's in store for CM Punk in the future in AEW, but for the moment, he'll be out of action for a long time due to his injury.

