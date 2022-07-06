"That's on him, okay?" - Booker T on Angelo Dawkins not listening to rumors of WWE breaking up Street Profits

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on The Street Profits possibly being split up in the near future.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have become incredibly popular with the fans during their run as The Street Profits. They recently battled The Usos at Money in the Bank for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, with Jimmy and Jey emerging victorious under controversial circumstances.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the five-time WCW Champion had some strong words about Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins potentially being broken up.

"I’m gonna tell you right now, if Angelo Dawkins ain’t listening to the internet and people talking about Montez Ford being a singles, and people wanting to treat him like a star, if that don’t motivate his a**, nothing will. If he don’t think the chatter is real, that’s on him, okay?" (H/T -RingsideNews)

Booker T on it not being the right time to break up The Street Profits

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer praised Montez Ford and said that he can definitely be a singles star in the future. However, Booker said that WWE needs a strong tag team division right now and wants them to hold off on breaking up the Street Profits until the time is right. Booker T added that Angelo Dawkins changing things up might be the motivating factor in keeping the team together for now.

"I’ve seen the difference in Angie, he’s a totally different guy now. He looks different, he walks different, he talks different, and when he gets in the ring, he works different, so I think that’s the motivating factor to keep this tag team thing rolling. Like I said, it’s going to be a time, but I don’t think the time is now." (H/T - RingsideNews)

After their devastating defeat at Money in the Bank, it will be interesting to see how The Street Profits recover, or whether they go their separate ways.

Booker T recently claimed that a top RAW Superstar could be a World Champion in the near future if booked properly by WWE. If you'd like to read more about those thoughts, you can find that here.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Street Profits remain together? Yes No 0 votes so far