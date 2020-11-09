Booker T comments on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented about the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso storyline on his podcast Hall of Fame, featuring himself and Brad Gilmore. They specifically touched upon the most recent Hell in a Cell match between the two cousins.

Booker T was extremely impressed with the bout between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, which happened to be an "I Quit" match. He was skeptical to begin with, but Booker T found himself being pulled into what he considered to be a "beautiful" match.

"It was beautiful. It really was. It wasn’t anything at a fast pace or anything like that, and I wondered about that much being the first match out…..I was surprised for a second, and then once I started watching the match, I got more and more invested in seeing why they put that match out there first just because it was an I Quit Match.

"It’s not one of those matches where you can go out there spot for spot or anything like that. It has to be like a good steak – after you tenderize it, you want it to marinate. That’s what we had in that match more than anything. It was tenderized perfectly, and then, it was marinated for the perfect time before we all sat down and cut into it and like ‘Oh my god, this is good.’ That’s what I appreciated about the Roman and Jey match more than anything." H/t EWrestlingNews

Booker T felt the Roman Reigns story was great because it was real

Booker T was thoroughly engrossed throughout the entire match, and found himself questioning the reality of the story. He was so impressed with the quality of the match and the overall storytelling. Booker T referred to it as a "throwback" and an "old-school" type of wrestling.

"I thought it was great storytelling. It got to your heart, it pulled on your stings, and made you go ‘Wow, man, this is pretty good.’ It actually had a feel of what wrestling – the way I always watched it and loved watching it – it made me feel that way. It really did. I was like ‘This is old school, this is a throwback.’ I was talking to these kids about what you do before and what you do after.

"Everything that was going on, it was always what would happen before and what would happen after what Roman said. And not just what he said, but how he said it – it was very calm and very real. It wasn’t anything over the top or anything like that. It made you feel like ‘Is this story real or not?’ That’s what wrestling has always been. The great ones have always been able to go out and make you feel that as opposed to other matches on the card. That one match looked real, and you’re talking about it on your way home." H/t EWrestlingNews

Booker T has been extremely impressed with Roman Reigns of late. The Hall of Famer has even made some suggestions on who Reigns should face at WrestleMania 37, which you can check out over here.

This is high praise from one of the greats and no less a Hall of Famer in Booker T. Even the WWE Universe and wrestling fans in general have found themselves glued to their seats for this storyline. Fans can only hope this leads to more great things for Jey Uso, Roman Reigns and the WWE.