Booker T comments on what WWE does better than AEW and vice versa

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Booker T has highlighted WWE does better than AEW and vice versa.

WWE has been the biggest promotion for quite a long time now as far as professional wrestling is concerned. At the moment, Vince's brand is facing noteworthy competition from AEW, which has managed to get hold of superstars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Keith Lee.

Booker T sat down to talk with Forbes to promote Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. In his interview, the former WCW Champion explained that WWE has always been better at storytelling while AEW focuses on delivering good old-fashioned professional wrestling.

“Of course, WWE has always been leaps and bounds ahead as far as packaging. Making wrestlers look like superstars on film. That’s just something that they’ve always done very, very well. Storytelling in WWE has been really, really good also .But then you look at AEW, and I kind of look at AEW like WCW back in the day. Kinda. Before the Monday Night Wars, WCW was a wrestling company. The only thing we did was wrestle. The storylines didn’t really matter as much as the wrestling, and I think that’s what AEW focuses on and does very well at certain times is go out and give the fans good old fashion professional wrestling," said Booker. [H/T Forbes]

Booker T heaped praise on WWE's really good entertainers such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say [AEW is superior] because you’ve got guys in WWE that are really, really good entertainers. Really, really good performers outside of the ring, and then you look at them in the ring—just say, for instance, a Seth Rollins who’s been playing this Riddler character for the past year or so, but then you put Seth Rollins in a position where he’s gotta go out and give you a five-star match. He’s gonna do it. Finn Balor, you put him in a position, Roman Reigns, they’re gonna do it. So I think the talent is there on both sides, I just must say both are different,” continued the Hall of Famer.

Seth Rollins reacts to Booker T's comments about him

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T's comments about him.

Rollins boasts of a super impressive WWE career which has seen him become a multi-time WWE Champion, multi-time Tag Team Champion, Money In The Bank Winner, Royal Rumble Winner, and WrestleMania main eventer.

In a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Booker T professed that the Rollins vs. Edge feud should be an award winner due to its intriguing storyline.

Rollins took to Twitter to react to the 56-year-old's comments. He said:

"I can…I do…I have been for 10 straight years. 5X gets it."

You can check out the tweet below:

Vote for your favorite wrestlers today at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards by clicking on the link here.

Please credit Forbes and the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards if you intend to use any of the quotes in your article.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha