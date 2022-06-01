Booker T compares top WWE star to The Joker 

WWE legend Booker T says he's finally bought into Seth Rollins' current gimmick and compared it to iconic comic book character The Joker.

Rollins has portrayed his unusual, over-the-top gimmick for over a year in WWE, which has seen him wear loud and bright suits while laughing maniacally.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised the feud between Rollins and Cody Rhodes and specifically commended The Visionary.

"The stuff with Seth Rollins, I've been trying to get into this character that he's been doing for quite some time and [I'm] finally buying into it. The laughing and then turning serious - and then going into the ring and giving a stellar performance. He's like The Joker - he's a little bit different, but when it comes to performing he's second to none. And that's what I like about this angle, Cody and Seth Rollins have been doing some real good work," said Booker T. [42:50 - 43:18]

Rollins will face Rhodes for the third time at a premium live event at this weekend's Hell in a Cell show.

Seth Rollins also referenced The Joker while describing his current WWE gimmick

While speaking to Z100's Josh Martinez, Rollins stated that his character is unpredictable, which makes it all the more interesting. He also described how it is similar to that of The Joker.

"God, it’s as if, it’s as if this crazy — if The Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it [description of his character]. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot," said Rollins.

The Visionary also stated that there are only a handful of gimmicks in WWE presently that can do as many different things as his gimmick can, which makes him stand out.

The Architect has been a heel for a while, and it will be interesting to see when he snaps out of his current character. It also remains to be seen whether he could challenge for the world title as a babyface in the near future.

