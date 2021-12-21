"If the Joker were going through a mid-life crisis" - Seth Rollins on the depth of his WWE character

Seth Rollins is quite happy with his character in WWE and described it as "a narcissist going through a midlife crisis."

Rollins has been playing a heel character on-screen for a long time now, and he'll be challenging for the WWE Championship in a fatal 4-way contest at Day 1.

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

#WWERAW #WWEDay1 Kevin Owens vs Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is a week from Saturday at Day 1! Kevin Owens vs Big E vs Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is a week from Saturday at Day 1!#WWERAW #WWEDay1 https://t.co/OBJnFJnSps

While speaking to Z100’s Josh Martinez, Seth Rollins gave an interesting description of his on-screen character. He believes that his persona is not limited and there are a lot of different things he can bring to the table:

"God, it’s as if, it’s as if this crazy — if the Joker were a narcissist going through a midlife crisis. I guess that’s the best way to really put it [description of his character]. I don’t really know any other way to do it. But yeah, it’s a lot. It’s a lot happening but the cool thing about the character is it can kind of go any which way. There’s a lot of unpredictability with it and I think that’s fun, you know? You can have matches like a Hell In A Cell match with Edge, but you can also have television segments where I just laugh with my best friend Bayley for five minutes. So, you know, I just think that there’s not a lot of characters on our television program that can do all these different things and so, that’s kind of just my approach to where I’m at right now," Rollins stated.

Check out the interview in the video below:

He mentioned he could have great matches with Edge, or even end up laughing with Bayley as part of a television segment. Rollins' character work from The Architect to The Messiah and now The Visionary has been nothing short of phenomenal.

WWE Diva sends heartfelt message to Seth Rollins

Bayley, who is extremely close to Seth Rollins in real life, came up with a sweet reaction to Seth Rollins' comment on her Instagram live.

The former RAW and Smackdown women's champion went live from the social media platform and hosted several guests, including Stone Cold Steve Austin.

As Bayley scrolled down through the comments section, she saw Rollins joining in with the message: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA."

Bayley was quick to reply and said:

"Hey Seth! [laughs maniacally] I miss you, I miss you! Oh my god, what a guy, what a guy," said Bayley.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which Seth Rollins character do you like the most? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman