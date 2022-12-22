Booker T congratulates new WWE signee after making their debut 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised a former student of his Kylie Rae after she recently made her in-ring debut for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 30-year-old recently wrestled against RAW superstar Dana Brooke during a taping of WWE Main Event on December, 15. Rae, now performing under the ring name of Briana Ray learned her craft at Booker T's school, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion praised Ray for getting another tryout with WWE.

"I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man," Booker said. "She got another tryout with WWE. Hopefully it works out for her, and she gets another chance to make another run at this thing because talking about Roxanne [Perez], Kylie Rae, there's another one, man. She's just as good. I saw a quote on Twitter that said, 'Reality of Wrestling, we don't create wrestlers, we create stars.' That's exactly what we do. So, Kylie Rae, hopefully she'll get her shot." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Along with Ray, many other top stars ground their teeth at the Hall of Famer's wrestling school, including Athena (a.k.a Ember Moon), Jonathan Gresham, and Roxanne Perez.

Booker T has high praise for a former ROW star

Last week, the two-time Hall of Famer and the WWE Universe saw 21-year-old star Roxanne Perez capture the NXT Women's Championship after she beat the former champ, Mandy Rose.

Continuing to speak on the Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that Perez has the potential to become a WWE Hall of Famer.

"She's a future Hall of Famer already man I think, you know what I mean. Right now, she has to stay on this trajectory. She's gonna be, and I said this man, I said she's leader 20 years from now. You know, going to the Hall of Fame, you know, thanking me, you know I'm old [laughs]. It's gonna be good man, it's gonna be good. I'm looking forward to it," he said. (6:26 - 6:46) (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since October 2022, Booker T has got to witness the rise of his pupil up close and personal as he has worked as a commentator for NXT.

How far do you think Roxanne Perez can go in the WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

