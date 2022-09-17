Booker T explains difference between Vince McMahon and Triple H's WWE booking

Booker T has explained the major difference between Vince McMahon and Triple H's booking philosophy in WWE.

Triple H became the company's creative head in July, days after Vince McMahon retired from his role as Chairman and CEO. The Game is also the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and the Chief Content Officer. Meanwhile, Vince's daughter and Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon, has become the Chairwoman and co-CEO (alongside Nick Khan).

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T praised the direction Triple H and Stephanie are taking for WWE. He also explained how Vince McMahon's ideas differed from the couple's.

"I gotta give Hunter a lot of credit. You can't look over that because I think that's what I said, when Vince left and Hunter and Stephanie took over, I said, 'Man, you know, it's like your kids taking over your job.' [...] I think that's what we see right now. Vince was heavy on the entertainment side, he loved that side, and you can go back in the history of Vince McMahon running the company, the gimmicks that came through over the years, that was so crazy and out there," the WWE legend said.

He continued:

"I think Hunter and Stephanie see it a little bit different with the same characters and what these same characters can actually turn out to be. So I think I really got to give you the crew a whole lot of credit as far the direction, as far as a lot of things going on right now," added Booker T. [18:16-19:24]

Co-host Brad Gilmore also noted how wrestlers like Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and Tomasso Ciampa received their first names back after Triple H became the head of creative.

What has changed in WWE after Triple H took charge of creative?

Triple H has made a few major changes to WWE programming since he took charge earlier this year.

He has brought back several stars who were let go, including the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano. As noted earlier, many wrestlers got their first names back.

The Game has also given tag team wrestling and secondary titles like the Intercontinental Championship and US Championship more importance and TV time.

Despite surprise returns, there also seems to be a continuation to the stories from week to week, and the shows end with cliffhangers -- which wasn't the case under Vince McMahon.

What changes do you want Triple H to make in the future? Comment below!

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far