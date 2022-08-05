4 noticeable changes in WWE under Triple H

Triple H has only been in control of WWE creative for a couple of weeks. While his first official shows were this past weekend's SummerSlam and this Monday's WWE RAW, there have already been some notable changes.

While some are more noticeable, it feels like WWE has hit the reset button under The Game, and fans are reaping the rewards. Now the question is, will Triple H enforce more changes as we head into the fall quarter?

In this article, we will take a look at four noticeable changes that have taken place in WWE under Triple H thus far.

4. More freedom and natural promos being delivered

The first noticeable change under Triple H is that WWE Superstars now have more freedom regarding their promos. This has been previously reported and is already proving to be accurate.

On this week's RAW, Becky Lynch fully turned babyface and cut a more natural promo. She admitted that she didn't know who she was when she lost the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

But at SummerSlam, Lynch remembered who she was. For her, it wasn't the fancy clothes or the need for glory but the persistence that mattered the most. This promo essentially ended Big Time Becks and brought back The Man.

Another notable thing with the promos in Triple H's WWE is that the promos on RAW now fully explain why Lynch and Edge turned babyface. As mentioned above, Becky stated that after losing at SummerSlam, she realized who she was and that the title doesn't define her. She represents The Man.

Edge's "I have been an a****le" line was also perfect because he acknowledged how he treated the fans when he turned heel and showed continuity.

This is a big step up from Vince McMahon's promo style, where a recently turned babyface would just come out and not acknowledge their past actions and expect the crowds to love them.

3. More in-ring time allowing superstars to shine

Ciampa's star on the rise

The next noticeable change under Triple H is that there was more emphasis on the in-ring action this week on RAW. This allowed certain superstars to shine brighter than they had before.

The first two examples of this were Ciampa and Mustafa Ali. Both men were in the #1 contender matches for the WWE United States Championship. Ali finally got to show off what he can do in the ring during his match against AJ Styles and The Miz. While he took the pin, it came after a valiant effort where he took a fantastic Styles Clash after hitting a 450 Splash on The Miz.

Ciampa was the bigger story, though. Not only did he win his Triple Threat Match earlier in the show, but he also defeated AJ Styles later in the night to become the #1 contender.

Ciampa was always a Triple H guy dating back to his days in NXT. While Vince McMahon may not have booked him well on the main roster, it is fair to expect some big things from Ciampa in the future with Triple H in charge.

Another standout from this week's RAW was Montez Ford. The potential singles push for him became more apparent as he went one-on-one with Seth Rollins.

While he lost the match, Ford looked strong. It shows that a superstar can lose a match cleanly and still come out looking good.

2. Emphasis on the women's division

Bayley puts the women of RAW on notice.

One of the biggest changes fans have wanted for a while, and one that is already on full display, is the emphasis on the women's division in WWE.

Bayley made her highly anticipated return at SummerSlam, but she had company. Former NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai) are now aligned with The Role Model and have already caused chaos on RAW.

Bayley's new faction was featured in multiple segments on this week's RAW, including attacking an already injured Becky Lynch. We also saw a lengthy match between Sky and Bianca Belair later in the show.

With rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi possibly returning to the company and Bayley's impactful faction, Triple H's impact on the women's division is already being felt.

The biggest test will be on SmackDown this week. After Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey, there is a big fall-off. Sasha and Naomi's resurgence, along with some call-ups from NXT and a few returns like Charlotte Flair, should help tremendously.

1 The revitalization of the WWE United States Championship

The most noticeable change in Triple H's short reign as WWE creative is revitalizing the United States Championship.

The first thing WWE did to revitalize the US Championship was a short video package discussing the title's history and why it was important. It showed viewers why they should care about the title and the #1 contender's matches on the show.

The next thing was two triple threat matches, won by AJ Styles and Ciampa, respectively. The latter beat Styles later in the show to become the #1 contender. Not only were the matches the focal point of the show, but they also allowed guys like Ciampa and Mustafa Ali to shine, as mentioned before.

While it would have been ideal to save the Ciampa vs. Bobby Lashley match until next month's Clash at the Castle event, WWE did more for the United States Championship in one night than they did in the past couple of months combined.

