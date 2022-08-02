"I'll see you soon"-Becky Lynch confirms injury rumors ahead of forced WWE hiatus

Becky Lynch confirmed that she sustained a shoulder injury during her match with Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

The EST of WWE managed to hold on to her RAW Women's Championship after a grueling match against Big Time Becks during the recently concluded premium live event. The end of the match saw the former rivals stand side by side after Bayley made her return with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Following the match, reports circulated that Lynch suffered an injury.

During tonight's RAW, Becky kicked off the show while wearing a sling for her arm. During the promo, she confirmed that her shoulder was separated during the bout.

After a quick recap from the event, Lynch recalled her match against Belair. She remembered how she lost her title at WrestleMania, but the match at SummerSlam made her realize who she was.

Lynch described how SummerSlam was excruciating as she battled her arch-rival with a separated shoulder. But those minutes made her realize how distant she became from reality.

After talking about her match, she thanked Belair for pushing her every single week for the past year. The champion then came out and the two shared the ring and before Becky made her exit, they hugged. Lynch told the champion to "hold it down" and "I'll see you soon".

Just as Belair praised Becky and talked about her title win, backstage footage showed Lynch getting attacked by Bayley's new stable. The champion rushed backstage but the new faction was already gone.

