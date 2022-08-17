"That's a big hole" - WWE Hall of Famer doesn't believe it's time for Toxic Attraction to leave NXT

While the WWE Universe is calling for Toxic Attraction's promotion to RAW or SmackDown, a certain WWE Hall of Famer thinks now is the wrong time.

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne have dominated the NXT Women's division for several months. With a new creative regime in place on the main roster, many fans think it's time for them to leave the multi-colored brand behind. However, Booker T believes that would create a large hole in NXT's roster.

On the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why he doesn't believe it's the right time to call Toxic Attraction up to the WWE main roster:

“If you take Toxic Attraction away, that’s a big hole you’re going to leave right there," Booker T said. "I just don’t think you want to do that right now. I don’t think it’s the right time to take Toxic Attraction away from that brand right now, just because it would leave such a huge void, and a void I don’t think they can fill right now.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Hit Row Back, AEW All Out and WWE Clash at the Castle News twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Hit Row Back, AEW All Out and WWE Clash at the Castle News twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Booker T has high praise for Toxic Attraction's Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has taken her WWE career to the next level by returning to NXT and changing up her character.

Alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Rose has established herself as a leader much like Paige was to her and Sonya Deville when they debuted on the WWE main roster as Absolution back in 2017.

Booker T believes Rose has found her footing on the brand, and when the time is right, the faction will fit on the main roster perfectly:

“Mandy Rose has definitely found her niche," Booker T said. "She definitely has found her footing as far as being able to go out there and do it like I think she’s been wanting to do it for quite some time. As far as bringing it to the main roster, do I think it would fit in? Perfectly. I think it would fit in perfectly.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Booker T's comments? Is it a bad time to bring Mandy Rose's stable to the WWE main roster? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Toxic Attraction be moved to the WWE main roster? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell