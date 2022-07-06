WWE legend gives his thoughts on Ric Flair's return to the ring 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming in-ring return of Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy is set to make his final walk to the ring to compete in a match at Starrcast V on July 31 in Nashville.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Booker T praised The Nature Boy for getting back in the ring purely because of his love of the business.

"What Ric Flair is doing, he’s doing that because he loves this business, man. Ric Flair told me a long time ago that he would never retire. That’s that guy, man. He’s gonna come in and go out in a blaze of glory. In life, you can only respect that." Booker added: "I always say, how are you going to tell a man he can’t go out and do it the way he wants to do it. Big props to Ric Flair for going out there and giving the fans one more ride on space mountain." H/T Wrestling News

It's safe to say that the WWE Universe would concur with Booker's thoughts as they gear up to see The Nature Boy perform one last time.

Ric Flair's old rival has mixed feelings about his return to the ring

Despite his vast amount of experience in the ring, some people in the wrestling business have their doubts about how the 73-year-old will fare in the ring after so long.

One person who is praying for Flair to come out of the match unscathed is Nikita Koloff. He stated in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"Well, my hope is, I feel confident he can get in the ring; my hope is he can get out of the ring," revealed Nikita Koloff. "That's my hope; that's my prayer. Yeah, I'm like, wow, okay, I get it, but at the same time, I'm like, 'Ric, just be careful, please." H/T Sportskeeda

Flair will face a mystery opponent for the match. However, fans are very much anticipating him to face off against either someone from his past or a performer from today who works a very safe style.

