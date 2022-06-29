"Ric, just be careful, please" - Legendary rival's heartfelt message to Ric Flair ahead of retirement match (Exclusive)

Ric Flair is set to enter the squared circle for the last time on July 31st in an event built around his retirement match.

The Nature Boy's former WCW rival Nikita Koloff reacted to the upcoming bout on this week's UnSKripted episode and prayed for Ric Flair's wellbeing.

While Koloff was confident that Flair would get back into the ring again, he hoped the 16-time world champion would come out safely after the match. Nikita Koloff wants Ric Flair to be cautious during his in-ring return, as he noted below on Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Q&A show:

"Well, my hope is, I feel confident he can get in the ring; my hope is he can get out of the ring," revealed Nikita Koloff. "That's my hope; that's my prayer. Yeah, I'm like, wow, okay, I get it, but at the same time, I'm like, 'Ric, just be careful, please.'" [21:15 – 21:40]

Ric Flair comments on his retirement match

The former WCW Champion will compete under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner for a highly-publicized event in Nashville, Tennessee, at the end of July.

The 73-year-old wrestling icon is expected to feature in a tag team match. However, the names of his partners and opponents are yet to be officially announced. Flair even appeared for a press conference to promote the show, and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was in high spirits ahead of his swan song.

Ric Flair was grateful for the opportunity to get back into the ring and revealed that he was training really hard in preparation for his last match.

"Everybody in my family, thank you so much. Everybody's been great, and I wanted to do this, and I've got myself in shape, and now I don't want anyone to think for a second that this is, I think this is gonna be, that I'm, this is not gonna be my last match. But I'm gonna walk into that ring, and I'm gonna walk out of it," stated the former WWE superstar. [21:15 – 21:40]

The reactions to Ric Flair's decision to return haven't all been too positive, as many fans and pundits are against seeing The Nature Boy wrestle. A long-time friend of Flair recently also admitted that the legend's comeback was a "terrible idea," and you can read more on that right here.

