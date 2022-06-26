"Terrible idea" - Ric Flair's former friend on the WWE icon's return

Mark Madden has given his brutally honest opinion on Ric Flair’s decision to wrestle again at the age of 73.

Flair is due to compete in a six-man tag team match in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 31st. The match will be his first in more than 10 years and is being advertised as the final in-ring encounter of his legendary career.

Madden was friends with Flair for 35 years before they fell out earlier this year. Speaking on the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, the former WCW commentator questioned why the two-time Hall of Famer is willing to risk his health.

“I think it’s a terrible idea,” Madden said. “I think putting a 73-year-old man with a pacemaker, who was in a coma four years ago, in the ring for a match is just a terrible idea. To be fair, full disclosure, if I was still a Flair crony and a sycophant, I’d be saying, ‘It’s great, look at The Naitch. One last drive, blah blah blah.’ I would be no better.” - said Madden [1:59-2:19]

Madden hosted Flair’s podcast before he was abruptly replaced by The Nature Boy’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, in March. Both men took shots at each other online following the end of their business relationship and friendship.

Mark Madden on the reaction to Ric Flair’s return

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and The Rock ’n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) will compete in Ric Flair’s last match. The sixth participant has not yet been revealed.

Mark Madden is unsure why more people have not raised concerns about Flair’s age and past health issues.

“I just can’t see where anybody thinks this is a good idea. They don’t even know who’s in the match yet from what I can see. I don’t see anybody in the wrestling quote-unquote media – and I use that term very loosely – saying it’s a bad idea.” - added Madden. [2:22-2:36]

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta about Flair’s in-ring comeback. Brisco expects the wrestling legend to get through the match “with flying colors,” but fears he may be tempted to perform again in the future.

