"No one has aged less gracefully than Ric Flair" - Ex-WCW star on the end of their 35-year friendship

Mark Madden has hit back at Ric Flair following the end of his 35-year friendship with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Madden recently announced on Twitter that he will no longer host Flair’s podcast due to his busy schedule. The 73-year-old responded by claiming that he relieved the former WCW commentator of his duties, prompting a back-and-forth war of words between the former friends.

Speaking on Keepin’ It 100, Madden said he told Flair, via Conrad Thompson, that he should apologize on social media following their public disagreement:

“I got a message to him through Conrad Thompson saying, ‘Hey, you humiliated me in public, apologize in public,’ and he’s just never going to be willing to do that. I don’t care at this point because honestly it hasn’t been fun being his friend for a long time. No one has aged less gracefully than Ric Flair.” [2:33-2:52]

Thompson, Flair’s son-in-law, is one of the most popular podcasters in wrestling. The Ad Free Shows network host will replace Madden on Flair’s podcast starting next week.

Mark Madden says Ric Flair has lost touch with several friends

Ric Flair revealed on a recent episode of his podcast that he no longer hears from one of his closest friends in wrestling, Triple H. He also criticized Shawn Michaels in an online video in 2019.

According to Mark Madden, Michaels and Triple H are not the only people that The Nature Boy has fallen out with:

“I’m not gonna get insulting or personal, but that’s just a fact [that Flair has not aged gracefully]. You look at the people he doesn’t talk to anymore. He doesn’t talk to Arn Anderson anymore. He doesn’t talk to Hunter [Triple H] anymore. He doesn’t talk to his son David anymore. He doesn’t talk to HBK [Michaels] anymore.” [2:53-3:07]

Madden added that Flair has lost touch with long-time friend Bruce MacArthur, a member of the Chicago Blackhawks ownership group. He also claimed that the wrestling legend separated from his partner Wendy last year simply because he “wants to have fun.”

