"Someone else will come along" - WWE veteran explains what scares him about Ric Flair's final match (Exclusive)

Gerald Brisco is worried that should Ric Flair do well in his upcoming match, it may be the first of many future appearances for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

At the age of 73, Flair will enter the squared circle one last time (or so it is believed). He will wrestle for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31st against opponents yet unknown. His fellow Hall of Famer disclosed his reservations about the appearance in an interview with Sportskeeda.

In the very same interview, he lamented that even if Flair makes it through this match, this may not be his final pro wrestling appearance. He elaborated:

"He'll probably get through this thing with flying colors. But what scares me if he does come through with flying colors...is Ric, we all know Ric Flair. There's not going to be a one and only time. Someone else will come along and throw some money at him and he'll do it again." (2.15-2.35)

He went on to explain what keeps bringing Flair back, time and time again:

"And it's not for the money. It's for the goddamn ego up there. Comes a time when you got to put that ego aside and say hey, I'm 73 years old." (2.35-2.42)

