Booker T was expecting a top NXT star to create history and win the Royal Rumble as a first-time entrant

While the big names lived up to their reputation at Royal Rumble, the up-and-coming talents from NXT who showed up also grabbed a fair share of attention. Booker T recently revealed that he hoped Tiffany Stratton would win the women's Royal Rumble match in her first attempt.

Booker T is a color commentator for NXT and, unsurprisingly, is slightly biased regarding developmental stars performing on the main roster. Tiffany Stratton was among the NXT talents who appeared in the women's Royal Rumble, and Booker was awestruck by her entrance.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend said he personally wanted Stratton to win as that would have transformed her into an overnight sensation in professional wrestling. Booker T was fascinated by the prospect of seeing a Royal Rumble debutant win the whole thing and main event WrestleMania:

"Tiffany, you know, just making the walk, man, Tiffany Stratton, worth the price of admission. When I saw Tiffany come out, I was pretty stoked because, there again, I was wishing and hoping that one of the NXT kids would actually pull the thing off, you know, be a first-time entry like that and go all the way and win it," he said. "Make somebody a major [star], almost like winning the lottery, in one night. So, I was wishing and hoping for Bron Breakker to win it. I was wishing and hoping for Tiffany Stratton [to win it]." [1:11:16 - 1:11:53]

Booker T praises Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill's Royal Rumble performances

As mentioned above, Bron Breakker was also on the list of talents Booker T was looking out for and hoping could pull off an upset victory.

Jade Cargill was another name that made her main roster debut in the annual multi-woman match. Booker T believed that Cargill and Breakker looked like true superstars at Royal Rumble.

Breakker battled some of the biggest names from RAW and SmackDown and held his own, even securing a few impressive eliminations. Booker was excited to see their WWE futures, which he was sure would be great:

"Bron Breakker and Jade Cargill, the thing I take more than anything is that they both looked like superstars already. Of course, Jade Cargill's got that star appeal, but Bron Breakker is coming out of NXT right off the bat, knocking it right out of the park, stepping in there with the big guys, and fitting in pretty much perfectly. I see a bright future for both of those guys, man." [1:08:00 onwards]

Bron Breakker has earned plaudits for his exploits at Royal Rumble, but Booker T thinks the star needs another year in NXT. Whether or not Breakker gets a call-up, WWE has many wrestlers in the white-and-gold brand ready for the big leagues, and 2024 should be a fun year for the fans.

