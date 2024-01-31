"Bron Breakker might need another six months to a year in NXT" - WWE Legend on the young star calling the main roster his new home

The WWE Royal Rumble is where new faces rise to the occasion and show their worth. Bron Breakker was amongst the NXT stars who had a breakout moment at the Rumble, but Booker T believes the 26-year-old still has some time left in the developmental brand.

The two-time NXT Champion appeared as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble at number 20, and as part of his strong showing, he eliminated four superstars.

Bron Breakker looked great during the match, and many fans have called for his full-time switch to the main roster. Booker T, however, felt that Breakker needed at least a year in NXT just because Shawn Michaels' brand still needed him.

Booker T, who serves as a color commentator for NXT, didn't doubt Breakker being main-roster-ready but was more concerned about the future of WWE's third brand:

"You know what, man? I say Bron Breakker might need another six months to a year (in NXT). Not that it was because I didn't think he was ready (for the main roster). I thought because NXT needed him more than anything, that's what I would like to see: for Bron Breakker to stick around for a little while longer." [1:02:06 - 1:02:29]

Following his appearance at the Royal Rumble, Bron Breakker revealed that he considered the main roster his new home.

Booker T caught wind of the statement on Twitter and understood the motivations of the young and driven superstars in NXT like Breakker.

"But Bron Breakker made a statement on Twitter saying the main roster is now his new home. I get it, man. The young guys want to move up and get a piece of that action, be able to travel, you know, go around the world, see it like that." [1:02:30 - 1:02:44]

Booker T says NXT stars want to get out of the bubble and join the WWE main roster

While NXT is a strong brand in its own right, the show's entire purpose is to develop and fine-tune untested talents.

Booker T noted that NXT stars don't get to travel the world like their main roster counterparts and yearn to join them in performing in various countries.

Booker had all the respect for superstars like Bron Breakker, who were willing to take the usually challenging path to the WWE main roster, knowing fully well that getting over on RAW and SmackDown isn't easy.

"You don't get a chance to do that down at NXT; you're stuck in that bubble, and that's the prize of getting out of NXT and getting a chance, but leaving NXT is not going to make it any easier; it's going to get harder. So, I respect someone like Bron Breakker, who is willing to take that journey and go on and live it to the fullest," said Booker T. [1:02:45 - 1:03:11]

Bron Breakker might have made a good impression at the Royal Rumble, but he still might have unfinished business in WWE NXT before he gets a call-up.

