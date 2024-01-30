Shawn Michaels clears the air on Bron Breakker's move to WWE's main roster

WWE had its first premium live event of the year, which kicked off the Road to WrestleMania for the superstars on the main roster. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels cleared the air about Breakker's status on the brand following the event.

Bron Breakker is easily one of the biggest stars on the developmental brand. Moreover, the former two-time NXT Champion is ready to dominate the main roster as fans saw glimpses of what he can do inside the squared circle at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

After the event, Breakker claimed that the main roster feels like home. Speaking on Battleground Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels addressed Breakker's statement and cleared the air regarding his main roster call-up after Royal Rumble 2024:

"He may feel like that's his home, but he still has work here in NXT to do, whether he likes it or not. Our job is to lose talent. He's one that, I'm going to have trouble letting him go. I can assure you that there is more left for Bron Breakker here at NXT, one way or another. He's an incredibly talented, very gifted young man. As far as I'm concerned, he's young and, as we say, full of piss and vinegar. If he wants to double time, he can certainly do it, but I'm not letting him go that easy." [H/T - Fightful]

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will compete at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 as they are in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics.

Bron Breakker reveals why he didn't use his father and uncle's last name in WWE

In 2021, Bron Breakker joined WWE and started his journey as a singles star on the developmental brand. However, he didn't use Steiner as his last name and went with Breakker.

Bron Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Speaking on Table for Three, Bron revealed why he didn't use the legendary name and went with a different name:

“I kind of came up with it from football and just playing football I tried to hurt people or break people in half when I was blocking. That’s kind of how I came up with the name and I don’t feel like we need to use the [Steiner] name for me to be successful. I mean, I think I should, just go my own, go my own route and pay tribute to [The Steiner Brothers].”

It will be interesting to see when Breakker moves to WWE's main roster.

