WWE gave The Undertaker a farewell at last week's Survivor Series pay-per-view, closing a chapter on his 30-year career. The farewell ceremony closed out Survivor Series and had several legends show up to honor The Undertaker.

One of the legends to be a part of the farewell was WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The former WWE World Champion revealed why none of the legends got a chance to speak at The Undertaker's farewell.

Booker T on why the legends didn't speak at Undertaker's farewell

Booker T touched on this on his Hall of Fame podcast, where he talked about the ceremony as well as praised The Phenom. Here's what he had to say about the legends not speaking at the ceremony.

“We were just there to be there for that moment and to be there for the Undertaker. That moment wasn’t for us – it was for the Undertaker. It was his moment. Anything we would’ve said would’ve overshadowed what he said because we know the Undertaker, and he was never a guy that was gonna talk a whole lot. One thing you don’t want to do is give a bunch of old wrestlers a microphone. We’d have been out there all night.” (H/T 411Mania)

Apart from Booker T, several of The Undertaker's opponents from the past, as well as his real-life friends, were at Survivor Series. Kane, Triple H, Shane McMahon, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, JBL, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, and The Godwinns were all at the show.

Vince McMahon then arrived to the ring and spoke about The Undertaker before introducing him for one final time in WWE.

Booker T recently spoke about 'Taker and the respect that he has for him and his career. He stated that The Deadman helped him when he arrived to WWE, and allowed him to change in the locker room of the senior Superstars.

"But to watch him the way he came up and the way he did it, not just with one guy or two guys. The Undertaker did it with every guy on the roster."

The Undertaker's final farewell should have been in front of a live audience, but with no clear indication as to when fans will be allowed to return, Survivor Series was a fitting place to call time on his career.