"It's hard to make people happy" - WWE Legend dissects fan reaction to Roman Reigns potentially taking time off

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on fans' mixed reactions to Roman Reigns allegedly taking time off from WWE.

Rumors of The Tribal Chief potentially taking time off and working fewer dates has garnered mixed reviews from the WWE Universe. At a WWE Live Event in Trenton, Reigns addressed the fans and teased the possibility of leaving the company.

On the latest edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, the former world champion talked about fans' indecisiveness about Reigns taking time off and being a part-timer.

“It’s hard to make people happy, so I don’t think you should think about what people want in certain aspects, especially as far as this goes. For one moment, people are talking about wrestler’s work too damn much. And now, he’s gone to take some time off and they say he’s just a part-timer. Which one is it? You can’t have both. For me, as a promoter, if I can protect Roman Reigns and preserve him because he is a guy that I feel is a high marquee guy for the company, why wouldn’t I do that?"

He further added that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion deserved a break.

“If Roman takes some time off, damn it, he deserves it.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Check out the entire podcast below:

Following his historic win at WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns featured in a six-man tag team match which saw the Bloodline square off against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Roman Reigns will allegedly not defend his title at Hell in a Cell

The Tribal Chief has not defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on any televised WWE show since the Show of Shows. However, he has put his title on the line at numerous live events against Drew McIntyre.

While the SmackDown star was advertised for Hell in a Cell, he has since been removed from the show's further promotions. Hence, citing that he will not be defending the title any time soon.

Based on a report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Reigns will continue to appear on televised shows leading up to the upcoming premium live events over the next few months.

"Basically, Roman Reigns is not going to be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show [Hell in a Cell]. He will be doing pay-per-views this summer. Even though he was removed from all the advertising after June 24…in Austin…he’s been removed from all advertising from house shows, TVs, and everything except for the two stadium shows. He will do TVs to build up those shows." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Roman Reigns future schedule in WWE, next title defense, latest on his direction f4wonline.com/newsletters/wr… Roman Reigns future schedule in WWE, next title defense, latest on his direction f4wonline.com/newsletters/wr…

This has led to speculation on whether fans will witness the Bloodline leader lose the Undisputed Universal Championship in the near future. As this situation continues to unfold, time will tell what happens next.

What do you think of Roman Reigns potentially being a part-timer in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh