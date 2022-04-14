"I like stuff like this" - Booker T on returning WWE star's unusual new gimmick

WWE legend Booker T is a fan of Elias' new gimmick, Ezekiel, and is excited to see where the character will go moving forward.

Elias returned to WWE television on the RAW after WrestleMania, debuting a new look and a name. The character claims that he is not Elias and is, in fact, the star's younger brother.

On the Hall of Fame show, Booker T explained why he has no issues with the Ezekiel character and is eager to see where it goes:

"I'm going to just say it like it is - I like stuff like this because everybody cannot be in the title picture at one time. Everybody cannot be on the show going out and displaying how good of a wrestlthat

The former world champion also urged fans not to compare sports entertainment with other organized sports.

"The same thing here, Ezekiel, we don't know where it's going, the guy comes out (laughs) out of the curtain, he's at the show with his ring gear on, and he's not even booked to wrestle. When you look at wrestling, you can't look at it like mixed martial arts or some organized sport. When people start looking at wrestling in those terms, they're just beating themselves over their head with 'why this and why that.' I like it and I just want to see where it's going," said Booker T. (1:10:20 to 1:11:40)

Ezekiel is currently in a storyline with Kevin Owens on the Red brand and seems to be packaged as a babyface.

Ezekiel is set to have a lie detector test next week on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens demanded on this past week's WWE RAW that Ezekiel has to take a lie detector test to prove that he's who he claims to be rather than Elias. Ezekiel was confident about passing the test and had this to say:

"So I'll go out there on Monday Night RAW, I'll be an open book. That's how I live my life. I got nothing to hide. I am ready for this lie detector test. He's gonna find out that I am Ezekiel, Elias's younger brother," Ezekiel said.

Last year, Elias put an end to his guitar-wielding gimmick by burning his instrument, which was the last time he was seen on television.

