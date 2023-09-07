Booker T looked beyond worried after dangerous spot seemingly went wrong during WWE show; screen faded to black

WWE can plan some very dangerous spots at times in its shows, but as always, there remains a level of realism. Booker T was front and center for one of the most dangerous spots during a recent show, and his expression said it all. The spot has now been reported to have gone wrong as well, so his expression makes even more sense.

Bron Breakker faced Von Wagner in a No DQ match during this week's main event on WWE NXT. The match between the two was very rough, with both stars getting in a lot of offense at different points in the bout, with it looking quite even between them. In the end, though, Breakker was able to get the win. It was what happened after the match that stole all the headlines.

Breakker dragged Wagner to ringside and set his head up on the steel steps. He was about to smash his head in with the other side of the steel steps when the screen faded to black. This was a planned spot, but as previously reported, it had gone wrong.

Now, a fan's video of the spot has emerged, and it shows Booker T, the commentator for NXT, looking on in complete horror when the spot happened. The WWE Hall of Famer looked shaken and didn't know what to say.

With medics and other personnel apparently worried after the spot, the details of the seriousness of what happened remain to be seen.

