Booker T makes shocking claim about John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour following heel turn

John Cena has turned heel for the first time in two decades after serving as WWE's ultimate babyface. Booker T believes there is no turning back after what happened at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada.

Last Saturday at Rogers Centre, Cena battered Cody Rhodes, the wrestler who has superseded him. It appears World Wrestling Entertainment wants The American Nightmare as the new hero, and for that to happen, Cena needs to be the villain in the equation.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised WWE's bold move to have John Cena turn heel during the 16-time World Champion's Farewell Tour. Cena will retire after wrestling his final match around December 2025. Booker claimed the 47-year-old could not revert to being a babyface before it:

"He can't turn back," Booker said. "That's not going to work. [Is he going to retire as a heel?] Yeah, why not?" [From 23:54 to 24:00]

There is no confirmation on whether John will be at SmackDown this Friday following his jaw-dropping heel turn. However, Cena has been announced for a couple of dates later this month.

Booker T talks about John Cena's off-screen work, how his 'good guy' persona in WWE was not just an act

In an older edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T elaborated on his former rival's hard work behind the scenes.

Booker revealed that Cena was always the first guy to arrive and the last to leave. The Hall of Famer called The Franchise Player a great "ambassador" for the Stamford-based promotion, having given so much to the business that a lot of people do not see on-screen:

"A lot of people don't see the work that John Cena did to get to that point right where he is now as far as this level of stardom in professional wrestling as well as Hollywood. But John Cena was the guy that would be making sure he's picking up the trash in the locker room just so the boys wouldn't look bad to the staff that's got to clean. He'd be the first guy to show up and the last guy to leave every time," said Booker.

Perhaps it depends completely on how the WWE fans turn him into a babyface down the line. But for now, The Cenation Leader will walk into WrestleMania 41 as Cody Rhodes' villain.

