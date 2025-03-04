When is John Cena’s next WWE appearance?

John Cena made headlines at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, March 1. He won the Men's Match and secured a title shot at WrestleMania 41, where he will attempt to become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

At the same time, he turned heel for the first time in more than two decades. He aligned with fellow WWE legend The Rock, brutally assaulting his opponent at WrestleMania 41, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Cenation Leader was not on RAW tonight to address his actions, but it was CM Punk, whom John Cena beat to win the Chamber, who took a shot at the 16-time World Champion.

John Cena will take time off TV again. Per reports, his next appearance will be during WWE's European Tour. More specifically, he will appear on RAW on Monday, March 17, in Brussels, Belgium. Meanwhile, he will make three consecutive appearances on RAW in March, appearing on March 24 (Glasgow, Scotland) and March 31 (London, England).

It is worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes will also appear on RAW on March 17, and an explosive confrontation with the WWE legend is expected.

John Cena reacts to his heel turn at Elimination Chamber

The Cenation Leader refused to speak with the media after his actions at the Elimination Chamber. Instead, he took to his account on X and shared his first thoughts on his heel turn and the title match against Cody Rhodes.

"Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it," Cena wrote.

It is unclear what we will see between the two megastars during the Road to WrestleMania and what role The Rock will play, but Cody Rhodes will be out for revenge on John Cena following the brutal beatdown at the Elimination Chamber.

It will also be interesting to see whether CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns will get involved in this feud, as they all have unfinished business with The Rock and Cena.

