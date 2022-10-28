WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has praised NXT stars Carmelo Hayes and JD McDonagh after watching their work in person.

Booker T recently became a regular commentator for WWE's developmental brand, meaning the former World Heavyweight Champion is able to offer up his valuable pearls of wisdom to the future stars of the wrestling industry.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the 57-year-old named Hayes as a performer who he hopes will reach the next level in WWE.

"Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys that I want to see get to that next level and literally just kick it in. I want to see this dude on that next level. In order to get to that next level, you got to have somebody in your ear sometimes telling you how good you are, patting you on the back, and saying, ‘Man, that was a hell of a job. I need more of this, not that.’"

Booker T then praised JD McDonagh, stating how high he is on the Irish star, after watching his match against former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov this past Tuesday.

"Another kid I’m really, really high on his JD McDonagh. I’m really high on that kid, man. I had a chance to watch him work this week with Dragunov. I swear, man, I don’t know if you guys got a chance to see that main event, but those two young guys went out there and frickin rocked it." (H/T Wrestling News)

In recent weeks, NXT stars have shown that they are well and truly primed and ready to become the future of WWE, with many of the brand's performers having recently gone toe-to-toe with various main roster stars.

Booker T praises current NXT Champion

Another WWE star who has flourished for the White and Gold brand is Mandy Rose, who has revitalized her career since going down to NXT.

Continuing to speak on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said how impressed he has been with Mandy, and how she has proven to be an important player in NXT.

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that." (H/T Sportskeeda)

After defending her title at Halloween Havoc against Alba Fyre last Saturday, Rose had even more reason to celebrate this week after she passed one year as NXT Women's Champion.

