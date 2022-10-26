"The best in the business right now" - WWE Hall of Famer praises NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently praised NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, dubbing her "the best in the business right now."

Rose joined WWE after participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Nearly two years later, she made her main roster debut. God's Greatest Creation competed for about four years on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before transitioning to NXT in July 2021. She has since become the leader of Toxic Attraction and won the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Rose for stepping up her game since joining WWE's third brand. He also highlighted how her work ethic and presentation are top-notch.

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top," he said. (19:06 - 19:31)

Mandy Rose sent an emotional message to her late brother following her victory at NXT Halloween Havoc. Check it out here.

Booker T sends a message to WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has been dominating the NXT women's division for months. She captured the NXT Women's Championship at the 2021 Halloween Havoc premium live event and has been the champion ever since.

On the upcoming episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction will celebrate Rose's one-year anniversary as NXT Women's Champion. Booker T is a fan of Rose's run in NXT. He even sent her a message while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"It's awesome to see man because I know exactly where Mandy Rose come from. I was there at the beginning at Tough Enough 2016 [2015] when she beat herself up trying to win that contest. She didn't win it but I swear man, she did everything she could have possibly done to win it. So, to see her where she is right now man, she's getting her flowers. And I say man, 'you go girl! you do it!' so yeah it's awesome," he added. (19:32 - 20:00)

Booker T believes a popular tag team will soon split up. Check out his comments here.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes