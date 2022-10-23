WWE's Mandy Rose sends an emotional message to her late brother following her victory at NXT Halloween Havoc 

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose sent an emotional message to her late brother Richie following her victory at Halloween Havoc.

Earlier this month, the leader of Toxic Attraction lived a tragedy when her older brother Richie passed away aged 40. Due to that, the NXT Women's Champion missed a few NXT events. However, Rose defended her title last Saturday against Alba Fyre at NXT Halloween Havoc.

With the help of her Toxic Attraction teammates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Rose defeated Fyre to retain her championship. After the match, the 32-year-old took to Instagram to dedicate her victory to her late brother.

"Did this one for you bro 🙏🏻👼❤️ love you Richie 🙏🏻 Rip," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

WWE's Mandy Rose issued a statement following her brother's tragic death

A few days after her brother's tragic death, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose issued a statement on her Instagram stories in which she thanked everyone who paid their respects to her late brother.

The 32-year-old also added that she still felt like it was a bad dream:

"I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother. The last few days weren't easy but we're so thankful for all of our family and friends who supported us in this tragic time & celebrated Richie's life. I know Richie would even be surprised to see how many people cared about him and loved him. Still feels like a bad dream. RIP Richie.. we love you," Rose wrote.

The leader of Toxic Attraction is now the third longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history. She has held the title for more than 362 days so far.

