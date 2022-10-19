Female WWE personality claims she is a "simp" for Mandy Rose

On this week's episode of NXT, Mandy Rose returned to WWE programming after taking some time off for personal reasons.

This week, Rose confronted Alba Fyre ahead of their collision at Halloween Havoc. The latter will challenge for the NXT Women's Championship in a highly awaited clash between the two.

In the aftermath of her return, WWE personality Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to claim that she is a "simp" for the NXT Women's Champion.

"and yes, even i simp for @WWE_MandyRose #WWENXT," wrote Cathy Kelley.

Despite Mandy having the number's advantage over Fyre on this week's show, she didn't get the upper hand before their title match.

Alba defeated Sonya Deville in a one-on-one bout before taking out the Toxic Attraction all by herself. Fyre used her baseball bat to force Rose to retreat as well.

WWE Universe's reaction to Cathy Kelley's tweet regarding Mandy Rose

Kelley recently returned to WWE under Triple H after leaving the company in 2020. Kelley's last day in WWE was at NXT TakeOver: Portland during her initial tenure. She is currently working as a backstage interviewer for Monday Night RAW.

Fans hilariously claimed that Cathy Kelley's tweet regarding Mandy Rose was understandable.

The WWE Universe also praised Kelley for having good taste and admitted that her reaction was completely understandable and justified.

Mandy Rose is still going strong as the NXT Women's Champion, winning the title at last year's Halloween Havoc. This is her first-ever championship reign in WWE.

If Rose drops the NXT Women's Championship to Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc, fans can expect the 32-year-old to return to the main roster. The Toxic Attraction was previously on SmackDown when Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne competed in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

