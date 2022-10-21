"Hope she doesn't see this" - When WWE veteran's son disclosed he had a crush on Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose is currently the NXT Women's Champion, but not too long ago she won the affection of second-generation wrestler Brian Pillman Jr., who confessed the same online.

The 32-year-old female star is seemingly happy with former WWE Superstar Tino Sabbatelli and the two recently got engaged. When the Varsity Blond confessed his crush, Mandy was already dating Sabbatelli as the two went public with their relationship in 2018.

Three months before Mandy Rose and Sabbatelli announced their engagement, Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter to not just post but also declare that he retweeted his confession.

"@WWE_MandyRoseHope she doesn’t see this" - Pillman Jr. Tweeted.

The second-generation Flyin' Pillman never stood a chance with the object of his affection, but did he find success elsewhere?

Back in 2019, Pillman was often romantically linked to Sports Broadcaster Sam Leterna. By 2020, the star began posting pictures alongside another unnamed female. Unfortunately, the star took to Twitter back in 2021 to lament "losing" his phone and girlfriend.

The star recently jokingly criticized his current girlfriend on social media for not liking BTS, meaning that he's clearly over his 2021 blues.

What are Mandy Rose and Brian Pillman Jr. up to on their current runs?

Brian Pillman Jr. (Left), Mandy Rose (right).

Much like Austin Gunn and Liv Morgan, Pillman Jr. and Rose are at two very different points in their careers.

The NXT Women's Champion has been away from television for some time due to the tragic untimely death of her older brother, Richard Saccomanno. The star also took to social media to thank fans for their outpouring of support. She recently returned to NXT to face her upcoming opponent, Alba Fyre, whom she'll face at Halloween Havoc.

In contrast, Brian Pillman Jr.'s most recent televised AEW match was on the October 7th episode of Rampage, where he faced Josh Woods and Tony Nese alongside Griff Garrison in a losing effort. Pillman hasn't been able to capture any gold in AEW at this stage.

The young star is aware of his lack of opportunities in the promotion, and recently lamented the shake-up of his faction. Despite this, could the young star still go on to have a career that equals or rivals that of his crush, Mandy Rose?

