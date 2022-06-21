Booker T names WWE star he'd bet on to win Money in the Bank

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently picked Seth Rollins to win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On this week's edition of RAW, Omos qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Riddle. Booker T explained that Omos being in the match changed things up a bit, and he joked that Omos' biggest fear in the match might be climbing the ladder.

During the latest episode of RAW Talk, the six-time world champion brought up Seth Rollins and said that he always finds a way to figure it out. Booker added that if he had to bet on a superstar to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it would be Seth Rollins.

"If I had to put my money on anybody at this time, that dude, that man, Seth Rollins is riding on a high right now and I don't think he can be stopped," Booker said. [0:40 - 0:53]

Seth Rollins recently called out Booker T over his comments

After the May 16 edition of RAW went off the air, the 57-year-old commented on the match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. During the conversation, Booker T claimed that Cody was not one of the guys that had the easy route, and Rollins made it to the top relatively easily.

The Visionary responded on social media and said that the comments were incorrect. Rollins spent years in independent wrestling as Tyler Black but had his name changed when he arrived in WWE.

"This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door," Rollins wrote.

Seth Rollins qualified for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match last week by defeating AJ Styles. The Visionary claimed to be the only superstar on the roster that has Roman Reigns' number and vowed to win the contract and cash it in on The Tribal Chief for the 2nd time in his career.

