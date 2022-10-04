Booker T praises WWE RAW star for his "beautiful work" over the past year

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules.

It was recently announced that UFC legend Daniel Cormier will be the special guest referee for the match because the rivalry between Rollins and Riddle has gotten so personal.

Seth had some harsh words for Riddle tonight on RAW. The Visionary once again brought up Matt's family and how he can't see his children at the moment. The two traded insults before Danial Cormier appeared on the screen via satellite to address both stars. Cormier stated that everyone has had enough of the insults and it will be all business at Extreme Rules.

Booker T appeared on RAW Talk after this week's edition of the red brand and discussed the upcoming Fight Pit match. He noted that Riddle is a former UFC fighter and this is familiar territory for him.

"Riddle is going to be stepping into his comfort zone in the Fight Pit. This is familiar territory for Riddle. But I must say, Seth Rollins is the most dangerous Seth Rollins that I've ever seen right now at this point. No titles, or anything like that but Seth Rollins has been creating some beautiful work over these past 365 days setting himself up for this very moment. Everybody has got a bullseye on Seth Rollins." [00:04 - 00:37]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer added that Daniel Cormier has the credentials to possibly be able to handle the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules.

Booker T compares NXT star to WWE Hall of Famer

Booker T discussed NXT star Roxanne Perez in a recent interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. and claimed that she has the potential to be a big star in the company. The 57-year-old compared Roxanne to Lita and claimed that she is a special talent.

Roxanne Perez was a student in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion before she signed with WWE. She won the first-ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Cora Jade.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Booker T must be an amazing trainer because the people that have come out of his school lately are shining! Booker T must be an amazing trainer because the people that have come out of his school lately are shining! https://t.co/IZaPDulvg9

Seth Rollins already has a match lined up for the RAW following WWE Extreme Rules. He attacked Bobby Lashley after his victory over Mustafa Ali tonight. Lashley later challenged Seth to a match next week and said he would put the United States Championship on the line.

It will be interesting to see if Seth can emerge from the Fight Pit victorious at Extreme Rules and capture a championship two days later on WWE RAW.

