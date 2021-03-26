WWE Hall Of Famer questions the reasoning behind Eric Bischoff's induction

Eric Bischoff will be joining WWE's Hall Of Fame this year. The former WCW Executive Producer joins Molly Holly and Kane in the HOF Class for 2021. However, one WWE Hall Of Famer has questioned the criteria for his induction.

Booker T has raised some doubts as to whether or not Eric Bischoff should be inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

The former World Champion shared his thoughts on Bischoff's induction on his The Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T claimed he never imagined the former WCW Executive Producer being inducted into the elite class as his wrestling work isn't noteworthy.

"Did one ever imagine or dream in a million years that Eric Bischoff would be getting the call to step inside the Hall of Fame, not with the nWo but on his own? Getting into the Hall of Fame to me, is normally the body of work. I’m in between on it honestly. I don’t have a vote on who gets in the Hall of Fame or not. Is his body of work mounted up to Hall of Fame stats? I don’t know how we’re measuring those stats honestly. When I look at the Hall of Fame in the wrestling business, I look at the Hall of Fame as the wrestling side," said Booker T.

HOF220 - More Hall of Famers Announced for Class of 2021 https://t.co/BZ1ixL7ds2 — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 24, 2021

Booker T does not want Eric Bischoff to be taken out of the Hall Of Fame

Despite questioning the basis of Eric Bischoff's induction, Booker T is not advocating for him to be removed from the 2021 class.

"I’m not taking Eric Bischoff out of the Hall of Fame or anything. I’m just trying to figure out what gets us to that point to where someone like Eric Bischoff gets into the Hall of Fame. In the Football Hall of Fame, name me five people that got into the Hall of Fame that didn’t get onto the grid iron and play. Name me five basketball Hall of Famers that did not get on the court," said Booker T.

BREAKING: As first announced on @AfterTheBellWWE, @EBischoff is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DTT5JiSBQ2 — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

Do you agree with Booker T's opinion on Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall Of Fame induction? Let us know in the comments below.