Booker T reveals what Mandy Rose needs to learn from Charlotte Flair

Booker T recently spoke about Mandy Rose on his podcast - Hall of Fame. The Hall of Famer compared Rose to Trish Stratus. He believes that Mandy Rose and Stratus have a similar look but Mandy Rose still needs to up her game inside the ring.

Booker T also talked about what Mandy Rose needs to do to get better in WWE. One of the things he thinks will help her is to learn from The Queen Charlotte Flair.

While praising WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Booker T said that she wasn't just a pretty face. Even though Staratus was good-looking, she could still pack a punch in her matches.

“I kind of compare her to Trish Stratus. Trish was not just a beautiful girl, OK? She had all of that part sowed up, but the other side, Trish Stratus, she did not mind going out and getting into a fight. She did not mind stepping up her wrestling game, her performance game, and that’s what I remember about Trish, more than her beauty, and I think that’s where we gonna have to see a little bit more of Mandy Rose.”

Booker T on what Mandy Rose should learn from Charlotte Flair

Talking about beautiful women who can work in the ring, Booker T brought up Charlotte Flair. The 5-time WCW Champion said that Flair is a Superstar who makes the fans believe that her match is real. This is one thing that he believes Mandy Rose needs to learn from the former Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

“Of course she’s beautiful, that part is always gonna be there, but she’s gonna have to show the world how good a performer she is and I compare a lot of the women to Charlotte Flair because Charlotte, she looks good, she looks great, but when she goes out and performs, she makes you believe it’s a real contest going on. I think that’s where Mandy perhaps needs to study more and literally align herself more with.”

Mandy Rose certainly has the look to become a top Superstar but she will have to improve her in-ring work in order to that.