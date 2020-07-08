Booker T reveals possible reason why WWE chose Heath Slater to bring back even after being released

Heath Slater made a surprising return to RAW this week after having been released earlier this year. The former tag-team Champion confronted his friend and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Heath Slater accused McIntyre of being a bad friend and not keeping in touch with him after he got released from WWE.

Heath Slater also pointed out that when Drew McIntyre was fired from WWE he was always there for his friend, but the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has not helped Slater during these tough times. The two men then had a quick match with McIntyre picking up the win.

After the match, Drew McIntyre helped Slater after he was attacked by Dolph Ziggler, and the two friends embraced in an emotional moment.

While speaking about Heath Slater's return to WWE, Booker T stated that Slater is a Superstar that WWE shouldn't lose.

''Heath Slater’s not a guy you wanna lose, he’s a guy you want on your team, he’s a guy that makes sure he pulls his weight, he’s gonna play his role.''

Why WWE brought Heath Slater back

Booker T further praised Heath Slater and revealed why he was the one WWE brought back on RAW:

"Heath Slater is a guy that is gonna play his role and that’s why he got the phone call that said, ‘Hey Heath, you ready to come on back?’ If you play your role. Guys like Brad Armstrong, God rest his soul, he’s a guy who never had to worry about a job, because he was almost, so to speak, a utility guy, a guy that could just about do everything at a moment’s notice, and Heath Slater is that guy that when you call him, you know he’s gonna be ready to get the job done. So I’m just glad to see Heath Slater back. That’s the whole 3 Man Band back together again."

Although Heath Slater looked in great shape, he hinted that this was his 'closing chapter' with WWE. There have been rumors suggesting that the One Man Band will be joining Impact Wrestling and will debut at the upcoming Slammiversary PPV.

